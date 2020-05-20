Health officials warn of new coronavirus related syndrome affecting Florida kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents need to be on alert as health officials warn of a new syndrome related to the coronavirus affecting kids.

There are at least two cases in South Florida and there could be more in the state.

Now pediatricians are telling parents children who never showed signs of COVID-19 could get sick weeks after coming in contact with the virus.

“Parents should be aware. That’s the biggest thing to know,” said Dr. Christina Canody, a pediatrician with BayCare Medical Group.

It’s a huge warning coming from health officials in the bay area. Health departments are encouraging physicians and medical providers to report “Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.”

“Our frontline doctors are all aware of it. The doctors in the emergency center, our hospital doctors who take care of children who have been admitted to the hospital, all of our infectious disease specialists are very aware of it,” said Dr. Juan Dumois, an infectious disease pediatrician with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Also known as MIS-C, this new syndrome seems to be connected to the coronavirus and only affects children. Doctors tell 8 On Your Side the syndrome is a mix of Kawasaki Disease and Toxic Shock Syndrome. It’s believed to be triggered by COVID-19 weeks after they come in contact with it.

“We don’t have accurate numbers yet because I think there’s so many patients who are asymptomatic who have been exposed and had the disease but had no idea that they even had it,” said Dr. Canody.

MIS-C symptoms include fever for days, red eyes and lips, rashes, loss of appetite, children can be irritable and clingy. It can weaken the heart and cause inflammation of blood vessels.

“If they have any of the symptoms that meet the criteria of this multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children they should definitely seek treatment urgently,” said Dr. Canody.

Right now the best form of testing for this syndrome is through antibody blood tests and getting children treated as early as possible is key.

While there’s no reports of any children in the Bay Area with this yet several health care providers say they are investigating possible cases.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: