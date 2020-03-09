Florida health officials clarify self-isolation recommendations, tell residents to follow CDC guidelines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health has updated its recommendations on self-isolating after travel due to the coronavirus concerns.

The department now says they are not asking all international travelers to self-isolate after returning home. Instead, they are telling people to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

A daily update posted to the health department’s website Monday had said anyone who traveled anywhere internationally should self-isolate for 14 days after returning home. But a statement put out shortly after the update posted says individuals who have traveled should follow new CDC guidelines.

As of Monday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 18 Florida cases of coronavirus. That includes 12 people diagnosed in Florida, five people who have been diagnosed and are being isolated in another state and one non-Florida resident who is being isolated here.

Two people have died in Florida from the virus so far.

There are still 115 tests in the state that are pending results. To date, more than 1,100 people have been monitored. More than 300 people are currently being monitored.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell"

WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida"

Best products to disinfect home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best products to disinfect home"

Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer"

3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota"

Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns"

Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss