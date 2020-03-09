Florida health officials clarify self-isolation recommendations, tell residents to follow CDC guidelines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health has updated its recommendations on self-isolating after travel due to the coronavirus concerns.

The department now says they are not asking all international travelers to self-isolate after returning home. Instead, they are telling people to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

A daily update posted to the health department’s website Monday had said anyone who traveled anywhere internationally should self-isolate for 14 days after returning home. But a statement put out shortly after the update posted says individuals who have traveled should follow new CDC guidelines.

As of Monday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 18 Florida cases of coronavirus. That includes 12 people diagnosed in Florida, five people who have been diagnosed and are being isolated in another state and one non-Florida resident who is being isolated here.

Two people have died in Florida from the virus so far.

There are still 115 tests in the state that are pending results. To date, more than 1,100 people have been monitored. More than 300 people are currently being monitored.

