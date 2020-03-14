Breaking News
Schools statewide will be closing due to coronavirus until March 30 per an order by the Commissioner of Education

Health experts say no need to stockpile items from the grocery store

Coronavirus

"There's no reason to panic. There's no reason to rush out and buy every item on the shelves."

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN/WKBN) – Shopping in the age of coronavirus means some people are stockpiling things like toilet paper, canned goods and cleaning products. Health experts’ advice? It’s OK to slow down.

Sera Tansever wears a mask and gloves when hitting her local grocery store in Washington because she doesn’t want to transfer germs to her mother, who has an autoimmune condition.

She said she is nervous and scared.

“I’ve been following this situation pretty closely now and it’s just — I don’t want us to be in a situation like Italy.”

Across the U.S., stockpiling seems to be happening everywhere. A prominent analytics firm says online sales of protection items like hand sanitizer, gloves and antibacterial sprays shot up 817% in January and February because many people can’t get them in stores.

“Whenever we do get new rations in of hand sanitizer and wipes, we actually put them out by the registers and they go within minutes,” said Avi Kaner, co-owner of Morton Williams Supermarket in New York.

There are runs on many other items.

“It’s pretty hectic, I would say,” Chase Hicks said. “A lot of the frozen vegetables, cleaning supplies, even, to a certain extent, meats and dairy are hard to come by.”

It’s exhausting people on the other side of the grocery industry. At Morton Williams, bread distributor Richie Maruffi is racing to restock.

“Every single supermarket is just completely wiped out and I can’t even keep up,” he said.

Some public health experts say — slow down a bit.

“They don’t need a year’s worth of toilet tissue,” said Dr. Irwin Redlener, with the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University. “They don’t need cartons of paper napkins. They don’t need to buy food for six weeks.”

Experts say it’s important for consumers to realize this situation is temporary. Focus on simple nonperishables that can sustain us inside of our homes.

“Figure out what your family likes. It may be cans of tuna fish, peanut butter and jelly,” Redlener said. “Whatever it is that you feel like you can plan for a couple of weeks of not being able to go outside.”

“Have medications in your home so you don’t have to go out and refill a prescription if you don’t need to,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for public health in King County, Washington.

Health experts point out that going out and crowding into your local grocery store isn’t the healthiest move. Standing in those long lines within a few inches of people is not the kind of social distancing that’s recommended.

They say however and wherever you shop, do it calmly.

“There’s no reason to panic,” Redlener said. “There’s no reason to rush out and buy every item on the shelves. What that does is just increases people’s sense of doom and gloom here, which will not be necessary.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes"

As theme parks announce they will close, local businesses brace for the impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "As theme parks announce they will close, local businesses brace for the impact"

Travel plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel plans"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Florida public schools closing for two weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida public schools closing for two weeks"

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home"

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Evan Gillum Meth incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Gillum Meth incident"

Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss