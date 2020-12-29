Health departments throughout Tampa Bay still working on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans

TAMPA (WFLA) – Carole Henderson would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, but she’s met with nothing but frustration when trying to find out information when it will be available for her in Pinellas County.

She called the Pinellas County Health Department, ” I sat there on hold for like 30 minutes on hold, only to get another customer service rep, who again said we understand the issue but we don’t have any information to give you,” said Henderson.

A spokesman for the health department says they have not released a detailed vaccination distribution plan because they don’t yet have the vaccine to distribute to the general public.

Pasco County is in a similar situation.

A spokesperson issued a statement; “Following the initial distributions to high-risk frontline health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents, the health department will work to provide vaccine to additional priority groups. There is no list, line, or registry available for individuals to sign up with to receive the vaccine through the Pasco County Health Department at this time. Updates on how residents will be able to receive the vaccine will be announced as soon as those plans become available.”

Hillsborough County is also working on a distribution plan but the details are not set yet because it’s not clear when enough of the vaccine will arrive for distribution to more people.

“We ask that residents understand that the vaccine is not widely available in Hillsborough County at this time and the distribution plans depend on vaccine supplies. Supplies are provided by the federal government and distributed to the states, which then allocate them to counties.”

On Tuesday, Sarasota began limited distribution of the vaccine for people over the age of 65. While Manatee County will start on Wednesday.

Carole Henderson is hoping it will be available for her soon.

“I really need the shot. I have asthma and I really need this,” said Henderson.