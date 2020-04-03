HBO to stream 500 hours of programming for free

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – As the nation settles in for an extended period of self-isolation to beat COVID-19, HBO announced it will be streaming some of its hit series, documentaries and more for free, starting Friday.

The premium television network announced the #StayHomeBoxOffice titles on Twitter Thursday.

Starting April 3, viewers can use HBO or HBO Go to watch the following HBO shows at no cost: “Ballers,” “Barry,” “Silicon Valley,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Sopranos,” “Succession,” “True Blood,” “Veep” and “The Wire.”

HBO is also offering a number of documentaries and children’s movies that include “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” “The Apollo,” The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” and more.

The WarnerMedia-owned company launches a new streaming venture, HBO Max, in May. The premium subscription will include access to content from HBO, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, CNN, TNT, TBS and others.

