Hawaii police arrest visiting Tampa man for violating 14-day quarantine order

KAUA’I, Hawaii (WFLA/KHON) – The Kaua‘i Police Department arrested 62-year-old Dwight Anthony Tucker on Tuesday for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order.

Tucker who is from Tampa arrived on Kaua‘i on Monday and checked into the ISO hotel in Kapa‘a.

Tucker was stopped in Hanalei around noon on Tuesday and was subsequently arrested for disregarding Hawaii Governor David Ige’s statewide order that requires all visitors who arrive on or after March 26 to self-quarantine at their place of accommodation.

Tucker was arrested for disregarding the mandatory quarantine rules and subsequently posted $100 bail. His court date is set for May 27.

According to KHON, Tucker was not displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

According to a preliminary report, prior to arriving on Kaua‘i, Tucker also stopped in Georgia where he caught a flight to Washington and proceeded to catch a direct flight from there to Līhu‘e.

Kauai has had seven criminal citations related to the COVID-19 curfew, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and a year in jail.

