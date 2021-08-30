Hawaii Lt. Governor proposes 72-Hour stay-at-home order over Labor Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii had its highest COVID-19 count ever reported in one day on Sunday, and if the trajectory continues, officials warn that it could lead to a 72-hour stay-at-home order over the Labor Day holiday.

Lieutenant Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss a 72-hour stay-at-home order over Labor Day weekend that he’ll propose to Governor Ige.

The state is averaging nearly 900 cases daily. Health officials said one good thing this week is hospitalizations remained steady; fluctuating between 410 and 420 COVID-patients.

“Today, we’re at 414,” Green said. “Now, tragically, some of the counts have been lowered because there have been some fatalities in the last few days.”

He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.

