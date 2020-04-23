Having weird pandemic dreams? You’re not alone

(WFLA/KNSD) – The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a strange side effect for some people.

They’re having weird dreams and sleep disruptions.

It’s something board-certified sleep medicine doctor Gary Levinson isn’t surprised to hear.

Dr. Levinson said we’re on information overload right now, between getting essential information about the pandemic and beating boredom by scrolling through social media.

“Often times you sort of repress these thoughts and but when you get into sleep, you don’t really have control over that and it’ll often manifest with a lot of unusual things a lot of waking up at night unusual dreams, Maybe, nightmares,” Dr. Levinson said.

People are also anxious, and that’s why Dr. Levinson said it’s important to find ways to relax during the day.

“Try to get outside, get some natural light, try to appreciate your surrounding sounds, birds, music, plants, flowers, trees, things that are pleasant,” he said.

Right before we go to bed, the sleep medicine doctor recommends not watching TV or playing on our phones.

Try to stick to a routine, it will help you wind down.

The hashtag “weird dreams” and “pandemic dreams” were trending on Facebook and Twitter, with people sharing what they’ve dreamt about.

