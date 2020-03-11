‘Have fun and enjoy life’: Tampa Bay travelers taking advantage of cheap airfare despite coronavirus risks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Airlines are taking a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak and could see up to $113 billion in lost revenue from declines in sales, according to a press release from The International Air Transport Association.

Currently, airlines like United and American are cutting back on domestic and international flights but enticing customers with cheap airfare. Some airlines are even waiving cancellation or change fees for those who may want to reschedule planned trips.

“In some cases, you can find flights to New York out of Tampa for $50 and a little more than $100 for flights to Las Vegas,” Mark Jenkins with AAA said.

Tampa traveler Tiara Monroe is just one of many who are capitalizing on cheap fair opportunities. 

“I’m just going to continue to have fun and enjoy life, and hopefully I don’t get sick,” Monroe said. “I am looking to see what I can get for the best deal. I want to go to Texas. If I can find something for $100 or less than that, I’m going to book.” 

Not only will Monroe see the country but she is also taking a cruise. Another large discount that Jenkins says could be a bargain for brave consumers. 

“(It’s) 20% to 30% off on cruises. Sometimes a three-day cruise out of Miami could be a little more than $100 per person,” he said.

Jenkins recommends purchasing travel insurance if you plan on venturing out during the coronavirus outbreak. 

 “If you don’t have travel insurance and you need to go to the hospital, that money could be coming out of your pocket,” said Jenkins.  

Here are other tips AAA recommends to help find the best travel offers: 

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info"

'I’m just going to continue to have fun and enjoy life' Customers capitalize off cheap airfare despite coronavirus risks

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I’m just going to continue to have fun and enjoy life' Customers capitalize off cheap airfare despite coronavirus risks"

AAA Travel Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "AAA Travel Tips"

"We're ready to embrace the race," said St.Pete's Mayor, but some scared of Coronavirus disagree

Thumbnail for the video titled ""We're ready to embrace the race," said St.Pete's Mayor, but some scared of Coronavirus disagree"

Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution"

200K+ expected to attend Sun 'n Fun Expo as organizers monitor coronavirus spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "200K+ expected to attend Sun 'n Fun Expo as organizers monitor coronavirus spread"

Curtis Reeves murder trial moved back to October 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curtis Reeves murder trial moved back to October 19"

If you're suffering from allergy symptoms, think twice it might be something else

Thumbnail for the video titled "If you're suffering from allergy symptoms, think twice it might be something else"

Is coronavirus 'community spread' in Florida? Feds say yes, DeSantis’ office says no

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is coronavirus 'community spread' in Florida? Feds say yes, DeSantis’ office says no"

Car fire slows I-4 eastbound in Tampa during rush hour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car fire slows I-4 eastbound in Tampa during rush hour"

Nursing home visitation restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing home visitation restrictions"

Gov. Ron DeSantis on state university system steps against COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis on state university system steps against COVID-19"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss