‘Have fun and enjoy life’: Tampa Bay travelers taking advantage of cheap airfare despite coronavirus risks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Airlines are taking a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak and could see up to $113 billion in lost revenue from declines in sales, according to a press release from The International Air Transport Association.

Currently, airlines like United and American are cutting back on domestic and international flights but enticing customers with cheap airfare. Some airlines are even waiving cancellation or change fees for those who may want to reschedule planned trips.

“In some cases, you can find flights to New York out of Tampa for $50 and a little more than $100 for flights to Las Vegas,” Mark Jenkins with AAA said.

Tampa traveler Tiara Monroe is just one of many who are capitalizing on cheap fair opportunities.

“I’m just going to continue to have fun and enjoy life, and hopefully I don’t get sick,” Monroe said. “I am looking to see what I can get for the best deal. I want to go to Texas. If I can find something for $100 or less than that, I’m going to book.”

Not only will Monroe see the country but she is also taking a cruise. Another large discount that Jenkins says could be a bargain for brave consumers.

“(It’s) 20% to 30% off on cruises. Sometimes a three-day cruise out of Miami could be a little more than $100 per person,” he said.

Jenkins recommends purchasing travel insurance if you plan on venturing out during the coronavirus outbreak.

“If you don’t have travel insurance and you need to go to the hospital, that money could be coming out of your pocket,” said Jenkins.

Here are other tips AAA recommends to help find the best travel offers:

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: