Have COVID-19? Get paid to participate in treatment study

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Doctors in Tampa are hoping cheap, available medications can be repurposed to treat COVID-19 symptoms.

Researchers at Tampa General Hospital and USF Health are recruiting participants for their Accelerated COVID Treatment Intervention and Vaccine, or ACTIV-6, study. The study is happening in locations across the country.

“A lot of people who have Omicron aren’t ending up in the hospital necessarily, but, we see a lot of infection,” said one researcher, Dr. Jason Wilson.

Their research is taking a closer look at Ivermectin, Fluvoxamine and Fluticasone to see if the drugs can cut down on COVID symptoms.

“If there’s a medicine that’s cheap and available, lets use it for COVID, but lets do it in a way that we can find that information safely—that’s ACTIV-6 it’s for repurposed medications,” Dr. Wilson said. “There’s got to be some preliminary data out there that says I think a certain dose and certain formulation, this could work in that situation.”

Participants must be:

Age 30 or older

Must have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days

Must still be experiencing at least two COVID-19 symptoms

Approved participants will receive $100 compensation. The study is being conducted online, by mail and over the phone. Click here to sign up.

Doctors say data from the story should be published before the end of the year.