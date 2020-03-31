HART to reduce bus service during coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – HART buses will soon be running on a different schedule.

Ridership has continued to drop in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the bus and streetcar service to reduce its hours. It’s unclear if there was also a reduction in staff.

Starting Wednesday, April 1, HART will begin operating most of its buses, vans and streetcars on a Sunday service schedule. The TECO Line Streetcar System service will continue to operate on a regular weekday and weekend schedule, but service will end at 9 p.m.. HART will also operate service on the 20X, 24LX, 25LX, 60LX and Route 31 on a regular weekday schedule from Monday through Friday.

HART said the 275LX and the 360LX will also be in service due to the fact they already have regularly scheduled Sunday service. There will be NO HARTFlex service; however, HARTPlus trips in these areas will be honored, HART said.

Riders are being asked to only take the bus for essential or emergency purposes, and to cancel trips that are not necessary by calling Customer Service (813) 254-4278 at least two hours in advance.

The bus and streetcar service is also offering free rides to children under the age of 18 until regular classes resume.

For more information on schedules and rides, visit www.goHART.org.

