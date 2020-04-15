HART employee tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – A HART employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
HART would not say whether that person is a bus driver and is currently operating on a reduced service schedule to help stop the spread of the virus.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
