HART announces additional reduction of bus service during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is making even more changes to its bus service.

Starting on Wednesday, HART will further reduce some of its less-popular routes which will allow more buses to operate along the popular routes and allow passengers more room to spread out to continue following social distancing guidelines.

Express Bus Services that WILL NOT OPERATE:

Routes 20X, 24LX, 25LX

Routes 60LX

Route 75LX (Not operating as of April 1, 2020)

Express Bus Services that WILL OPERATE:

Route 360LX: Regular service with additional buses to maintain safe rider capacity, while staggered seating/social distancing is in place.

Route 275LX: Service operating ONLY between the Wiregrass Park-and-Ride and the University Area Transit Center

The bus and streetcar service is also offering free rides to children under the age of 18 until regular classes resume for students to head to grab-and-go locations for food during school closures..

HART Customer Service Centers will remain open and it is recommended riders travel for essential purposes only as HART is not an emergency transportation provider.

