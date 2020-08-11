Halloween canceled? Not so fast! Spirit Halloween opening stores

Children’s Halloween costumes hang on a wall at Spirit Halloween costume store in Easton, Maryland, on October 21, 2013, as the holiday Halloween quickly approaches. AFP PHOTO / Jim WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If you were concerned Halloween would be the next victim of the coronavirus pandemic, there may be a glimmer of hope. Holiday retailer Spirit Halloween says it plans to open 1,400 stores nationwide.

Some locations are opening as early as this week.

A few months ago, rumors started to circulate the seasonal store would not open in 2020. Spirit Halloween posted on social media that wasn’t the case.

“We are safely preparing the best in-store experience possible and can’t wait to welcome you back at our 1,400 locations Nationwide – popping up this August! It’s been a challenging year, but we promise to keep the Halloween spirit alive,” the company posted.With trick-or-treating in doubt, Halloween candy is coming early

What’s not clear at this point is how local municipalities will handle Halloween and trick or treating. And how will neighborhoods manage potential door-to-door visitors?

“Our consumer insights indicate that families will be looking to organize Halloween celebrations for their children while also trying to keep them safe,” said Iryna Shandarivska, senior category director for US Confections at Mondelez International in an interview with CNN. “This may mean that Halloween gatherings and celebrations that would have otherwise taken place in person shift virtually and that in-person activities happen in more ‘social bubbles,’ which people have created for themselves in a Covid-19 world over recent months.”

If you choose to send your little ones trick or treating, they won’t have to worry about getting to bed early for school. One good thing in 2020: Halloween falls on a Saturday.

