Tampa Bay gyms reopen, restaurants up capacity

Coronavirus

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Gyms across Tampa Bay opened their doors on Monday morning for the first time in nearly two months.

More than a dozen people showed up for their 6 am. class at CrossFit Rebels in Clearwater, eager to workout.

The owners said classes are full for Monday. Gym members will have their own area to workout, and their own equipment so there is no cross-contamination. Areas will be sanitized before the next class.

Restaurants and retail stores can move to 50 percent capacity as of Monday.

Theme parks will also be allowed to start submitting plans for reopening.

Missing from the full first phase is movie theaters. Gov. Ron DeSantis says this is because the virus is more transmissible in enclosed indoor enviroments.

Florida’s second phase of reopening will allow businesses to operate at 75% capacity. A FAQ sheet the governor’s office released has not given a specific date for when it will begin.

