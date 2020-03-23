Gun sales surge as coronavirus concerns grow

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As coronavirus concerns continue to grow, more and more people are heading to gun stores – some for the first time.

“I’m very fearful about what I’m seeing,” Kris Brown said Monday.

Brown is the president of Brady, a gun violence prevention group. Brown said she’s heard about the long lines and is worried about the uptick of ownership.

“People are looking for things that make them feel safe but the problem with a gun is it’s a perception of safety that actually is bringing much-heightened risk to the very family members many people are trying to protect, and often that is kids,” she said.

Exact numbers from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System won’t be available for at least another week, but there are potentially hundreds of thousands of new gun owners, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation

“It’s a time of uncertainty and people are realizing that they might need to feel safe,” Amy Hunter from the National Rifle Association said Monday.

Hunter said she understands the reason for the uptick in gun sales and said the NRA is doing their part to make sure owners know how to use their firearms responsibly.

“Look, no other organization does more to promote gun safety than the National Rifle Association,” she said.

In New Jersey, the Governor has already shut down firearm dealerships during the coronavirus pandemic. The Second Amendment Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Monday.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken"

Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home"

Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic"

Tampa, Hills. Co. leaders meet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa, Hills. Co. leaders meet"

Tampa Bay area couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/23"

Gov. DeSantis: no shut down right now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis: no shut down right now"

DeSantis issues Monday update on coronavirus from The Villages

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis issues Monday update on coronavirus from The Villages"

The impact of the coronavirus on the job market

Thumbnail for the video titled "The impact of the coronavirus on the job market"

Coronavirus: Testing in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Testing in Tampa Bay"

BayCare2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BayCare2"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss