Gun sales, animal shelters, other deemed essential by Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County has issued expanded guidance on what is considered an essential business during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the county, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, animal shelters, car dealers and repair shops, bicycle shops, gun sales, insurance, moving companies and realtors have been added to the existing guidance.

The updated guidance also adds several types of businesses to a list of non-essential services, including boat and kayak sales, charters and rentals, tailors and alterations, yard, garage, estate sales and more.

That means those businesses may close under the order.

Pinellas County residents can view the most up-to-date guidance on essential versus non-essential businesses and other aspects of the “Safer at Home” order by going online.

