Gulfport restaurant says all employees are now vaccinated, will wear masks

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – When Pia’s Trattoria, a popular eatery in Gulfport, posted that when it reopens Tuesday, all of its employees will be vaccinated and wearing masks, a majority of the reaction was positive. Many commented on social media applauding the restaurant’s stance.

Linda wrote, “Thank you for caring about your employees and customers.” Maureen wrote, “Thank you for stepping up. I wish all felt this way.” And, Ann wrote, “Thanks to you and your staff. Hope to get there soon.”

An employee of Pia’s denied our request for an interview, saying there have been a number of negative comments sent to the restaurant as well, and they didn’t want to add any fuel to the fire. He also added that the move has not negatively affected business.

Other business owners in the area also declined comment, saying vaccines, masks and choices are controversial topics in this climate.

Marcia McGee speaks with customers about items that are on sale.

But some employees are fine with whichever direction their bosses take. Marcia McGee works at an area clothing shop.

“If they tell me to wear a mask, I’ll wear a mask. I’m fully vaccinated,” said McGee. “So I feel really good about that, if they told me I needed to get a booster shot, I would do that too.”

Gail Cardoso feels the same way.

“I’m not sure that we’ll follow suit … but I think masks are a good idea.,” said Cardoso. “I think it’s pro choice. The owner of the shop will designate if that’s the road we’re going to follow.”