Growing need for custodians in the Tampa Bay area amid pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- At the University Area CDC, plans are underway to train workers to become certified custodians.

It comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s increased the need for janitorial services.

“We said there’s a lot of residents in our community that need employment and we thought what better way to certify these residents, and be able to get them gainfully employed, said Executive Director and CEO Sarah Combs.

Descarete Valnor owns 36T Cleaning Services, since the pandemic started, his business has ramped up and he could always use workers.

“Because you’re getting calls from all sorts of individuals from people that want their home cleaned you know. So it’s not even just in the commercial market its in the residential market,” Valnor said.

The Hillsborough County School District isn’t immune either. They said, although they wouldn’t call it a shortage, they do need about 30 more custodians.

The district is even looking at a sort of custodian substitute program, to fill the need when they’re down and will soon have more to choose from.

The University Area CDC’s training program begins next week and once the two-day training is complete, workers will be certified. The group has also identified potential employers.

