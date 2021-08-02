Grim milestone: Florida sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations as variant cases surge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida has surpassed a grim milestone with the number of COVID-19 cases at an all-time high, and hospitals are treating more coronavirus patients than ever before.

Data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services shows there are more than 10,000 people in Florida hospitals battling COVID-19 Monday morning.

This has the president’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top medical officials concerned.

“If you look at the acceleration of the number of cases, the seven-day average has gone up substantially,” Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci said for those who haven’t been vaccinated yet, the time is now.

The Sunshine State is now the virus’ epicenter, recording 1 in 5 new infections in the United States. The state’s coronavirus cases jumped 50% last week, continuing a six-week surge. Over the past week, the Florida Department of Health reported more than 110,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of those hospitalized has surpassed the previous record set more than a year ago in July 2020 before vaccinations became available.

Data shows 40% of the country is still not fully vaccinated against the virus. The unvaccinated make up more than 90% of those hospitalized with COVID-19.

This is forcing some hospitals to build new COVID-19 units.

“Things are going to get worse,” Fauci warned.