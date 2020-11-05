LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Grief counselors at Plant City High after teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Michael Wanner was a beloved teacher by students and staff at Plant City High School. His son tells 8 On Your Side his dad is now another victim of the coronavirus.

“It’s terrible, it’s very sad, it’s quick. It’s too quick,” said Evan Wanner.

Wanner, a father of 4 who was a Boy Scouts trooper leader and forensic teacher at the school for more than a decade passed away on Tuesday.

The school district told 8 On Your Side Wanner contracted the virus off-campus and did not return to the classroom after he tested positive.

Wanner’s son said his father was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, then things quickly went downhill from there.

“It’s very hard to process, I mean, my dad wasn’t even 60 yet. So, I still, I never would have believed that the day would have come this fast,” said Evan.

The family is hoping to hold a celebration of life ceremony next week. Grief counselors will be at Plant City High School Thursday to help students cope with the news.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss