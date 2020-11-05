Grief counselors at Plant City High after teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Michael Wanner was a beloved teacher by students and staff at Plant City High School. His son tells 8 On Your Side his dad is now another victim of the coronavirus.

“It’s terrible, it’s very sad, it’s quick. It’s too quick,” said Evan Wanner.

Wanner, a father of 4 who was a Boy Scouts trooper leader and forensic teacher at the school for more than a decade passed away on Tuesday.

The school district told 8 On Your Side Wanner contracted the virus off-campus and did not return to the classroom after he tested positive.

Wanner’s son said his father was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, then things quickly went downhill from there.

“It’s very hard to process, I mean, my dad wasn’t even 60 yet. So, I still, I never would have believed that the day would have come this fast,” said Evan.

The family is hoping to hold a celebration of life ceremony next week. Grief counselors will be at Plant City High School Thursday to help students cope with the news.

