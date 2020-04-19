Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Grandparents dress in plastic suits, snorkel gear to visit grandchildren

(NBC) – Two grandparents from California came up with a unique way to hug their grandkids, without exposing them to the coronavirus.

Dariann Kobe was at home this past week when she heard a knock on her door.

She opened it and right there on his porch were her parents, wearing plastic suits that covered them from head to toe. They even had snorkels so they could breathe.

The couple had fashioned the suits out of plastic bags, disinfected them and put them on right before they knocked on the door.

Dariann says all her parents wanted was a hug from her sons.

She also said that it’s not something she’d recommend anyone else try.

