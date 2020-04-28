Governor DeSantis to meet with President Trump in Oval Office on Tuesday

Breaking News
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., greets President Donald Trump as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, March 9, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump is scheduled to meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tomorrow in the Oval Office.

According to NBC News White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett, the President also plans to deliver remarks on “supporting small businesses” in the Rose Garden at 3 p.m.

Noticeably not on the President’s schedule is a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

President Trump had recently suggested the briefings are “Not worth the time and effort.”

