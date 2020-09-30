Governor DeSantis to allow state eviction moratorium to expire on Oct. 1

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. DeSantis has announced that he will let his moratorium on evictions and foreclosures to expire and will not extend it further.

The most recent Order is set to expire on October 1, 2020.

DeSantis’ press office cites the recent CDC eviction order as a reason to let state action expire – although there have been questions on the legality of the CDC action.

The CDC’s evictions Order expires on December 31, 2020, unless extended.

Gov. DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-211 had provided a limited, one-month extension of state eviction relief to persons affected by the COVID-19 emergency and has been in effect since April 2.

