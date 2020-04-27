Governor DeSantis says unemployment system not designed to handle statewide business shutdown

Like thousands of others in Florida, Patricia Brown has been having problems filing an unemployment claim.

Brown has been furloughed from her job and has been trying to file for benefits since March 20th.

” I went on line to file for unemployment and that was a nightmare,” said Brown.

The online web portal for the state has been overwhelmed by people like Brown trying to file claims.

The on line system wasn’t working, so Brown tried to call.

“I tried to call and spent eight hours. I had to have a thousand phone calls,” said Brown.

Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Tampa to talk about the state’s efforts to fight the coronavirus.

DeSantis says the unemployment system shut down over the weekend to allow state employees to process claims.

DeSantis says more than 300,000 claims were processed over the weekend and many who have filed should see their checks in the mail this week.

However, DeSantis admits the system is still having problems.

” There was huge problems with this thing. We’ve had people working 24/7 , surging the workforce to be able to do it,” said DeSantis.

The Governor says the system simply wasn’t designed to handle a statewide shutdown of business.

“You would not build a system with it in mind that the economy would just voluntarily stop and you would go from 500 claims a day to a million. There would be a capacity issue no matter what,” said DeSantis.

Patricia Brown says, she would just like confirmation her claim is being looked at. She would like a check from the state even more.