Governor DeSantis defends approach to elder care facilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that some coronavirus-infected residents would be pulled from their long-term care facilities and transferred to a skilled nursing center in Jacksonville.

The governor said he is taking the action to better isolate and care for infected patients and to contain the spread the disease.

During a Friday news conference, the governor again defended the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, particularly at elder care facilities.

The DeSantis administration has come under fire over its reluctance to release data that could show the spread of the coronavirus in the state’s long-term care facilities.

It released the data only after news organizations filed public records requests.

