Gov. Desantis to visit Sarasota testing site Tuesday

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at a coronavirus testing site in Sarasota on Tuesday.

The event will take place at University Town Center at 11:30 a.m.

The site is on the Manatee-Sarasota County line. The two counties lead Tampa Bay in COVID-19 deaths. Manatee County has 59 deaths, and Sarasota has 47 deaths as of May 4, according to the health department’s website.

Health officials say testing is key to fighting the coronavirus pandemic and reopening the state successfully.

You can watch the press conference live on WFLA.com at 11 a.m.

