(WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in The Villages on Tuesday, after saying during a press conference Monday that a “full statement” on the next steps of vaccinating Floridians from COVID-19 is to come.
The governor is set to speak from the Advanced Surgery Center at UF Health The Villages Hospital at noon.
The statement on the next phase will include who will receive the vaccine following patients of long-term care facilities and healthcare workers, DeSantis said Monday.
During the press conference, the governor said 61,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine would be arriving in the state on Monday, and he believes 300,000 doses will arrive Tuesday
Somewhere in the range of 120,000 doses of the Pfizer-brand vaccine will arrived either Monday or will be arriving Tuesday, according to Gov. DeSantis.
In Monday’s press conference, the governor spoke on the impact of the vaccine at Florida’s long-term care facilities.
“You’re also worried about quality of life and having all this mitigation and just not being able to live out some of your final years in ways that are the most fruitful. I think the vaccine provides a way not only to prevent folks from obviously a serious pathogen, but hopefully opening that window of returning to normalcy and really thriving as seniors,” he said.
“You had people with tears in their eyes. ‘Cause it’s like, ‘finally, we have some help on the way that can get us beyond the mitigation.’”
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Owner finds dog stolen during 2012 home invasion after 8 years of searching
- Wendy’s employee shot due to dipping sauce debacle, workers say
- Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary to replace DeVos
- Tampa Bay counties release coronavirus holiday testing schedules
- Gov. DeSantis to speak in The Villages after saying ‘full statement’ on vaccine to come