Gov. DeSantis to speak in The Villages after saying ‘full statement’ on vaccine to come

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Okeechobee Steakhouse on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Fla. DeSantis talked about the importance of keeping restaurants open during the pandemic to help employees earn a living. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

(WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in The Villages on Tuesday, after saying during a press conference Monday that a “full statement” on the next steps of vaccinating Floridians from COVID-19 is to come.

The governor is set to speak from the Advanced Surgery Center at UF Health The Villages Hospital at noon.

The statement on the next phase will include who will receive the vaccine following patients of long-term care facilities and healthcare workers, DeSantis said Monday.

During the press conference, the governor said 61,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine would be arriving in the state on Monday, and he believes 300,000 doses will arrive Tuesday

Somewhere in the range of 120,000 doses of the Pfizer-brand vaccine will arrived either Monday or will be arriving Tuesday, according to Gov. DeSantis.

In Monday’s press conference, the governor spoke on the impact of the vaccine at Florida’s long-term care facilities.

“You’re also worried about quality of life and having all this mitigation and just not being able to live out some of your final years in ways that are the most fruitful. I think the vaccine provides a way not only to prevent folks from obviously a serious pathogen, but hopefully opening that window of returning to normalcy and really thriving as seniors,” he said.

“You had people with tears in their eyes. ‘Cause it’s like, ‘finally, we have some help on the way that can get us beyond the mitigation.’”