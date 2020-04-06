WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds coronavirus roundtable in Tallahassee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a roundtable in Tallahassee to discuss the state’s response ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis is expected to answer questions about Florida’s unemployment system, which has been overwhelmed with applications due to mass-layoffs.

Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson, Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter and Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale are also in attendanced.

The roundtable began at 10:30 a.m.

