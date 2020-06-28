Gov. DeSantis to hold afternoon news conference on COVID-19

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference on COVID-19 Sunday afternoon in Pensacola.

According to the governor’s office, DeSantis will speak at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The highest single-day case count of COVID-19 was reported in Florida Saturday. According to the report, over 9,500 new cases were discovered. It was also the state’s greatest testing day, with over 78,345 tests counted.

Watch the governor live at 1:30 in the video player above.

