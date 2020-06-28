Gov. DeSantis to hold afternoon news conference on COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference on COVID-19 Sunday afternoon in Pensacola.

According to the governor’s office, DeSantis will speak at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The highest single-day case count of COVID-19 was reported in Florida Saturday. According to the report, over 9,500 new cases were discovered. It was also the state’s greatest testing day, with over 78,345 tests counted.

