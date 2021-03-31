Gov. DeSantis to get COVID-19 vaccine this week

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Now that Florida is making coronavirus shots available to people age 40 and up, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s going to get his vaccine.

DeSantis, 42, will join about 6 million people in Florida who have already received at least the first dose of a vaccine.

DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday he will get the shot sometime this week, but he didn’t say where or when or if he’ll do so in front of media.

“I’m not sure we’re going to do it on camera, we’ll see. If you guys want a gun show, maybe we can do it, but probably better off not,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “We will let you know when I get the jab.”

Florida will open vaccines to anyone who wants them beginning Monday.

Overall, Florida has had nearly 2.1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus resulting in about 34,000 deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss