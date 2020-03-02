Gov. DeSantis to discuss 2 positive Tampa Bay coronavirus tests at 10:30 a.m.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state dignitaries will hold a news conference Monday morning after two people in Manatee and Hillsborough counties tested “presumptively positive’ for coronavirus, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Desantis issued a statewide public health emergency Sunday night in the wake of the two positive tests. Both tests still need to be confirmed by the CDC.

In the meantime, Gov. Desantis and other dignitaries will talk more about the two cases and what the state is doing at 10:30 a.m. at the Florida Department of Health Tampa Branch Laboratory.

While the overall immediate threat to the public remains low, Florida officials have expressed their dedication to ensuring each case is handled as quickly and appropriately.

“I have been working with federal partners and our Department of Health to ensure that communities are ready to handle the challenges presented by COVID-19. The dedicated professionals at our county health departments, as well as those working at local medical providers, are well equipped to address these and future cases. State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees has taken appropriate, decisive action to help affect the best possible outcomes, and I will continue directing our state agencies to do whatever is necessary to prioritize the health and well-being of Florida residents.” Governor Ron DeSantis

“Florida is a national leader in public health, and that quickly became evident as soon as we received information regarding presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in our state. Public health teams from our Department of Health have already begun engaging

with the impacted individuals and are quickly working towards identifying and

contacting everyone who may be potentially affected by this virus. Thanks to the extensive preparations and tireless work the Department’s staff has been

undertaking since information regarding COVID-19 became available in early

January, our county health departments, medical providers and all other

partners in public health are well prepared to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuez

“This is the scenario that we prepare for every day in public health. The Department is moving forward with the appropriate plans, and we are working directly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local medical providers to ensure these individuals receive the proper treatment and that anyone who has come

into contact with them is following the necessary protocols, limiting or

stopping any further spread. Thanks to Florida’s integrated public health system, we have been able to proactively engage and plan with our public health partners at every level, enabling us to take these important steps in a very expeditious manner. Our epidemiological teams are among the best in the nation, and they are right now aggressively pursuing every potential lead during these critical early moments of this outbreak in Florida.” State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees

“Now is the time for the state and our local governments to work together with the Department of Health, the CDC, and our hospitals to contain the virus and ensure every person has access to diagnostic tests and treatment. We all have a responsibility to help contain the virus. Wash your hands regularly; stay home if you are sick. If you experience symptoms of the Coronavirus, contact the Department of Health immediately.” Sarasota Representative Margaret Good

“The health and safety of every Floridian, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, remain my highest priority. I will continue to work with the Trump Administration and Governor DeSantis to ensure our State has the resources and information it needs. I am working with my colleagues in Congress on a funding package to ensure Florida has every available federal resource to respond to the coronavirus, and I look forward to its swift passage in the coming weeks.” Senator Marco Rubio

