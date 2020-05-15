Gov. DeSantis: Theme parks can submit reopening plans to the state

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday gave theme parks the green light to submit their plans for reopening to the state.

DeSantis said the parks should submit the date they believe they can resume safe operations.

“They have to provide how they are going to do it, how they’re going to accommodate the guests, how they’re going to protect the staff and then they need to have an endorsement from the local official in their locality,” DeSantis said.

Disney World and Universal Orlando have both been closed since mid-March.

Universal reopened CityWalk on Thursday and Disney plans to reopen Disney Springs next week.