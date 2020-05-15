1  of  2
Breaking News
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis expected to announce plan for reopening gyms in Florida Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Gov. DeSantis: Theme parks can submit reopening plans to the state

Coronavirus

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Cap News photo)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday gave theme parks the green light to submit their plans for reopening to the state.

DeSantis said the parks should submit the date they believe they can resume safe operations.

“They have to provide how they are going to do it, how they’re going to accommodate the guests, how they’re going to protect the staff and then they need to have an endorsement from the local official in their locality,” DeSantis said.

Disney World and Universal Orlando have both been closed since mid-March.

Universal reopened CityWalk on Thursday and Disney plans to reopen Disney Springs next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss