Florida coronavirus: Gov. DeSantis signs executive order superseding local COVID-19 orders

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signed a second executive order Wednesday to override any restrictions put in place by local governments to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The order is an amendment to the statewide “safer-at-home” order he also signed on Wednesday. The second order says it “shall supersede any conflicting official action or order issued by local officials in response to COVID-19.”

This would limit stronger orders that have been placed by local Florida governments. The order says this action was taken “to provide clarity.”

State Attorney Andrew Warren slammed the second executive order in a tweet.

“Now he’s usurping local control and forcing us to permit social contact that we don’t want,” he said.

The governor’s “safer-at-home” order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and will be in place for 30 days.

