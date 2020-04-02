Florida coronavirus: Gov. DeSantis signs executive order superseding local COVID-19 orders

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signed a second executive order Wednesday to override any restrictions put in place by local governments to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The order is an amendment to the statewide “safer-at-home” order he also signed on Wednesday. The second order says it “shall supersede any conflicting official action or order issued by local officials in response to COVID-19.”

This would limit stronger orders that have been placed by local Florida governments. The order says this action was taken “to provide clarity.”

READ: Gov. DeSantis’ second executive order

State Attorney Andrew Warren slammed the second executive order in a tweet.

“Now he’s usurping local control and forcing us to permit social contact that we don’t want,” he said.

The governor’s “safer-at-home” order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and will be in place for 30 days.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000"

Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting"

Doctor's Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor's Concerns"

125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne

Thumbnail for the video titled "125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne"

'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song

Thumbnail for the video titled "'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song"

Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good"

Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order"

Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss