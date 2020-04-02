Florida coronavirus: Gov. DeSantis signs executive order superseding local COVID-19 orders

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signed a second executive order Wednesday to override any restrictions put in place by local governments to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The order is an amendment to the statewide “safer-at-home” order he also signed on Wednesday. The second order says it “shall supersede any conflicting official action or order issued by local officials in response to COVID-19.”
This would limit stronger orders that have been placed by local Florida governments. The order says this action was taken “to provide clarity.”
READ: Gov. DeSantis’ second executive order
State Attorney Andrew Warren slammed the second executive order in a tweet.
“Now he’s usurping local control and forcing us to permit social contact that we don’t want,” he said.
The governor’s “safer-at-home” order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and will be in place for 30 days.
