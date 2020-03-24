Gov. DeSantis requests Major Disaster Declaration from President Trump in response to coronavirus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers his State of the State address during the opening joint session on Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has sent a letter to President Donald Trump formally requesting that he declare a Major Disaster as Florida responds to COVID-19.

The letter requested the inclusion of the following Individual Assistance Programs in the declaration: Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans, and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program.

The declaration is submitted as a result of the COVID-19 response for the incident period beginning January 20, 2020, for all 67 Florida counties. In addition to the Individual Assistance Programs, the declaration requests additional resources and support from FEMA.

The letter comes following Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio writing a letter to President Trump urging him to approve Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ request for a major disaster declaration in Florida.

