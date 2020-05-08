Breaking News
Florida’s barbershops and salons can reopen starting Monday, Gov. DeSantis announces

(Screenshot of pool feed from NBC News)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing Florida’s barbershops, hair salons and nail salons to reopen starting Monday, May 11.

The governor made the announcement Friday afternoon on Twitter.

“We are ready to get back to work and make some money,” the owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop in Orlando said in the announcement video. “Getting back to work, we want to be safe and continue to wear our gloves wear masks, book by appointments and continue to keep the community safe. We want to keep one thing in mind, safety is always first.”

The governor’s official executive order on reopening salons and shops has not yet been released. The governor’s tweet did not include information about guidelines on capacity or other safety measures the shops will have to abide by.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

