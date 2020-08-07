Gov. DeSantis pushes to reschedule UF-FSU football game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to get the annual football game between Florida State and the University of Florida rescheduled.

DeSantis said Thursday that keeping the famed rivalry going will be good for the state. The two schools have played each other every year since 1958.

But Florida State is in the Atlantic Coast Conference and Florida is in the Southeastern Conference.

The ACC and SEC are limiting teams to an in-conference schedule only. DeSantis says he’s going to work on keeping the rivalry going over the next few weeks.

