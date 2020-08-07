Gov. DeSantis pushes to reschedule UF-FSU football game

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC news channel live photo)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to get the annual football game between Florida State and the University of Florida rescheduled.

DeSantis said Thursday that keeping the famed rivalry going will be good for the state. The two schools have played each other every year since 1958.

But Florida State is in the Atlantic Coast Conference and Florida is in the Southeastern Conference.

The ACC and SEC are limiting teams to an in-conference schedule only. DeSantis says he’s going to work on keeping the rivalry going over the next few weeks.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss