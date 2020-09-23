Gov. DeSantis: Pandemic continuing to hurt small businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed concern during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hurt small businesses and may disrupt commercial real estate even after it’s over.

“It seems to me that as you look to see what’s happened, particularly in areas that have done real draconian restrictions on people being able to do businesses, that the pandemic has been a boon for like Amazon and some of these big companies,” said DeSantis, a Republican. “It’s been really difficult on a lot of mom and pops. And you look at these places around the country, some of those will never come back. Period.”

DeSantis contrasted Florida with California, noting that Disney World reopened in Florida, but Disneyland hasn’t reopened in California.

“So they opened at the peak of our infection in Florida — at the peak — and what’s happened since they’ve been opened? It’s gone down, steadily,” DeSantis said. “Closing, I think, is like self-immolation.”

