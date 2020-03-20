Gov. DeSantis orders Florida hospitals to stop all non-emergency procedures

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a new executive order ordering all Florida hospitals to cease all non-emergency procedures, as a way of preserving supplies.

The governor’s order is related to preserve essential resources for use by health care professionals and others responding to this emergency, including personal protective equipment, those items include surgical masks, gowns and gloves.

Along with hospitals, restrictions are in place ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ offices.

“Any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery which, if delayed, does not place a patient’s immediate health, safety or wellbeing at risk, or will, if delayed, not contribute to the worsening of a serious or life-threatening medical condition.”

The governor’s executive order included examples of procedures to delay may include, but are not limited to, some endoscopy, most cataract and lens surgeries, non-urgent spine and orthopedic procedures, and cosmetic procedures.

While permissible procedures include, but may not be limited to, removal of a cancerous tumors, transplants, limb-threatening vascular surgeries, trauma-related procedures, and dental care related to the relief of pain and management of infection.

This executive order comes following an earlier order to stop Florida bars, restaurants from selling food, alcohol for on-site consumption as well as the closure of gyms and health centers in the state.

There are currently more than 500 cases in Florida with 10 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

