Gov. DeSantis orders Florida hospitals to stop all non-emergency procedures

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a new executive order ordering all Florida hospitals to cease all non-emergency procedures, as a way of preserving supplies.

The governor’s order is related to preserve essential resources for use by health care professionals and others responding to this emergency, including personal protective equipment, those items include surgical masks, gowns and gloves.

Along with hospitals, restrictions are in place ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ offices.

“Any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery which, if delayed, does not place a patient’s immediate health, safety or wellbeing at risk, or will, if delayed, not contribute to the worsening of a serious or life-threatening medical condition.”

The governor’s executive order included examples of procedures to delay may include, but are not limited to, some endoscopy, most cataract and lens surgeries, non-urgent spine and orthopedic procedures, and cosmetic procedures.

While permissible procedures include, but may not be limited to, removal of a cancerous tumors, transplants, limb-threatening vascular surgeries, trauma-related procedures, and dental care related to the relief of pain and management of infection.

This executive order comes following an earlier order to stop Florida bars, restaurants from selling food, alcohol for on-site consumption as well as the closure of gyms and health centers in the state.

There are currently more than 500 cases in Florida with 10 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis"

Parking lot packed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parking lot packed"

Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday"

Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Wall-to-wall people on the beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wall-to-wall people on the beach"

Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic"

List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak"

Something Good: Shopping for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Shopping for seniors"

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak"

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss