Gov. DeSantis opposes masks in schools as COVID cases rise

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is opposing mask mandates at public schools as his state leads the nation in new coronavirus cases.

DeSantis, whose re-election campaign is selling koozies quoting him saying, “How the hell am I going to drink a beer with a mask on?” held a closed-door meeting Monday with doctors to oppose mask mandates in public schools.

DeSantis said he fears that the federal government might try to force mask mandates in schools, saying children would suffer.

DeSantis didn’t invite media to the discussion, but his office provided a video and transcript of the meeting in the state Capitol. Florida accounted for a fifth of the nation’s new coronavirus infections last week, more than any other state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

DeSantis acknowledged during the meeting that YouTube removed video of a similar roundtable discussion he held earlier this year because panelists said there was no scientific justification to masking children in schools.

DeSantis has been firmly opposed to lockdown restrictions, mask mandates and vaccine passports, signing a bill into law that prevents businesses to ask for proof of vaccination and local governments from imposing COVID restrictions.