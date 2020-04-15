Gov. DeSantis on state health system: ‘Let’s keep doing what we’re doing’

Breaking News
TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on Wednesday about Florida’s healthcare system and its workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“A month ago, most of them understood we had a mission and they were good, but there were some whose, you know, hair was on fire… they were really worried about what was going to happen,” DeSantis said.

  • Florida is reporting 22,519 cases and 614 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

The governor said he feels as though people believe the “trend has been good” and healthcare workers across the state are confident they are going to be able to handle COVID-19 patients.

“In terms of flattening the curve and in terms of making sure you have the hospitalization available, you know, clearly, we have not gone even close to busting the medical system here,” he said.

He believes Florida is seeing this trend because space has been created, through social distancing, stay-at-home orders and other factors.

The governor also commented on layoffs happening within America’s healthcare system, something he said he Florida can mitigate and not let happen here.

“I think the messages [is] just let’s just keep doing what we’re doing, but but I think the trends in this respect have been very positive,” DeSantis said.

