Gov. DeSantis on COVID-19: ‘We have flattened the curve’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference on Tuesday that Florida has flattened the coronavirus curve.

“Those predictions have been false. Our work is succeeding. We have flattened the curve,” Gov. DeSantis adamantly said.

Florida is reporting 27,058 cases and 823 deaths

Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

The governor said available hospital beds in the state have increased, not decreased during the pandemic.

“We heard report after report saying it was just a matter of time before Florida’s hospital system was overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients,” Gov. DeSantis said.

A total of 4,063 people have been hospitalized for the virus in the state.

DeSantis praised the Tampa Bay area in his briefing for doing “such a great job” handling the virus with such a large population.

The governor also gave an update on personal protective equipment being provided to long term care facilities in the state.

He said another push of PPE to these medical workers included 4 million masks, as well as face shields and gloves.

“In Florida, the fatalities are between 80 and 85 percent 65 and older. So those long term care facilities are uniquely vulnerable to this virus spreading, so we focused very intently on this from the very beginning,” he said.

DeSantis said national media was predicting Florida would be hit by the virus extremely hard, but that was not the case.

“We have the most vulnerable population in the country. That’s why people said we were going to be worse than New York. That is why people said we were going to be worse than Italy. We obviously moved very early to protect those populations.”

Close to 280,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Florida.

