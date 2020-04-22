Gov. DeSantis on COVID-19: Hillsborough County getting 2 walk-up testing sites

Breaking News
Coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that Hillsborough County will be getting two walk-up COVID-19 testing sites moving forward.

The state’s first walk-up testing sites opened in Fort Lauderdale last weekend.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 28,576 cases and 927 deaths
  • Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

The sites will serve those without cars or transportation who are unable to access the many drive-thru testing sites throughout the state.

The governor said Wednesday that the sites have been so success, they are expanding the effort throughout the state, including Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, Leon and Duval counties in addition to Hillsborough.

He said 15,099 people have been tested at the state’s walk-up sites.

Gov. DeSantis praised the Tampa Bay area for the way leaders and health officials have handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You should look around the state and point out some of the areas that I think have handled this very well. So if you look at Hillsborough County, you saw as testing ramped up, they started to get some cases, but that’s been a pretty good downward trend for Hillsborough County,” DeSantis said.

“I mean, they had six cases yesterday. I mean, this is a county that has 1.4 million people. And they had 12 cases the day before that out of 1.4 million people.”

The governor said “Pinellas is a similar story.”

There is currently no word on when or where the walk-through COVID-19 testing sites will open in Hillsborough County.

