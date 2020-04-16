Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Gov. DeSantis: Need to reapply for unemployment every 2 weeks eliminated

Coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order eliminating the need for Floridians to reapply for unemployment benefits every two weeks.

Gov. DeSantis said in a press conference on Thursday the state has an “unprecedented” amount of unemployment claims, which is bogging down the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website.

  • Florida is reporting 23,340 cases and 668 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

“Well if the system is suffering under too much stress, why would we want people to have to go on and re-certify that? We know what the economy is doing right now,” the governor said.

“But clearly, this is not something that if you just look hard enough, you’re just all of a sudden going to find a new job.”

Gov. DeSantis hopes the move will free up more space to get more unemployment claims through.

