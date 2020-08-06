Gov. DeSantis lifts travel restrictions requiring those from NY, NJ and Connecticut to quarantine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida will no longer require travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-quarantine upon their arrival.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has rescinded an executive order, which requires travelers from those states to quarantine for two weeks after coming into Florida.
The order was issued in March when the Tri-State area saw a massive surge in cases and deaths.
Florida has since surpassed New York to become the state with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases.
The state surpassed 510,000 cases on Thursday. New York has confirmed around 423,000 cases.
DeSantis will hold a press conference at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
