Gov. DeSantis lifts travel restrictions requiring those from NY, NJ and Connecticut to quarantine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis puts on his mask to protect against the new coronavirus as he leaves a news conference on COVID-19, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Florida International University in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida will no longer require travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-quarantine upon their arrival.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has rescinded an executive order, which requires travelers from those states to quarantine for two weeks after coming into Florida.

The order was issued in March when the Tri-State area saw a massive surge in cases and deaths.

Florida has since surpassed New York to become the state with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases.

The state surpassed 510,000 cases on Thursday. New York has confirmed around 423,000 cases.

DeSantis will hold a press conference at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss