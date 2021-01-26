Gov. DeSantis holds news conference from Florida Publix

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday morning from a Publix supermarket in Vero Beach.

The press conference comes as DeSantis and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offer conflicting statements on Florida’s vaccine supply.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the flow of COVID-19 vaccines has been stagnant and the state needs more to meet the increasing demand from residents.

DeSantis said officials in Washington told Florida it would start to see the supply increase around this time, but that hasn’t happened. Last week, the governor said the state doesn’t need FEMA sites to distribute vaccines, saying it already has the infrastructure set up, with hospitals, pharmacies and some of the major drive-thru testing sites.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against DeSantis’ comments Monday, saying Florida has only administered about half of the vaccines it has been given.

