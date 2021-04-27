Gov. DeSantis hasn’t extended Florida’s COVID-19 emergency order

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s been in a “state of emergency” for more than a year. But is the end is in sight?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not yet opted to extend his “state of emergency” order, which has broadened his powers to respond to the pandemic, allowing him to activate the state’s emergency operations center and deploy National Guard troops if necessary.

The order also allowed the state to receive millions in federal funding to help curb the spread of the virus. It also gave local and state agencies the power to implement mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.

The governor has been extending the order in 60-day increments since it was first signed last March.

The order was set to expire again at midnight Tuesday. The governor had until 11:59 p.m. Monday to extend it further, but his office has yet to make an announcement or post an updated order on its website.

State and local governments across the country have started lifting restrictions as more people get vaccinated against the virus. As of Tuesday, 8,562,544 people in Florida have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. The state reported 3,513 new known cases of COVID-19 and 66 new deaths on Monday.