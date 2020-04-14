Gov. DeSantis: ‘Get down this road further’ before decision on schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that he thinks the state needs to “get down this road further” before deciding whether students should continue distance learning this semester during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. DeSantis discussed the possibilities between students returning to school or continuing distancing learning for the rest of the school year during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We’ve talked about it. We haven’t made a decision yet,” the governor said.

“Obviously it’s going to be based on safety, it’s going to be based on consultation with folks, the superintendents, the parents. We’re just in a situation we have to see where we’re going. It doesn’t mean that they are going to go back.”

Gov. DeSantis said he will be announcing a task force in the coming weeks that will focus on what reopening the state would look like in regards to education and economy.

The governor said the task force will determine what the fall semester might look for kindergarten through 12th graders, as well as university students, if a “second wave” of the virus would happen again in the fall.

