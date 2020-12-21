Gov. DeSantis: ‘Full statement’ on COVID-19 vaccine to come Tuesday

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters on Monday that his office will release a “full statement” regarding the next phase of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The statement on the next phase will include who will receive the vaccine following patients of long-term care facilities and healthcare workers.

There is no word on when the statement will come out or if there will be a press conference involved.

During the press conference, the governor said 61,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be arriving in the state on Monday, and he believes 300,000 doses will arrive tomorrow.

Somewhere in the range of 120,000 doses of the Pfizer-brand vaccine will arrive either Monday or Tuesday to the state, according to Gov. DeSantis.

In Monday’s press conference, the governor spoke on the impact of the vaccine at Florida’s long-term care facilities.

“You’re also worried about quality of life and having all this mitigation and just not being able to live out some of your final years in ways that are the most fruitful. I think the vaccine provides a way not only to prevent folks from obviously a serious pathogen, but hopefully opening that window of returning to normalcy and really thriving as seniors,” he said.

“You had people with tears in their eyes. ‘Cause it’s like, ‘finally, we have some help on the way that can get us beyond the mitigation.'”