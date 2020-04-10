Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Gov. DeSantis falsely says no coronavirus victims under 25

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Florida’s governor is under fire for falsely claiming COVID-19 hasn’t killed anyone under 25 years old.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the comment Thursday while discussing a timeline for reopening schools in his state.

“I don’t think nationwide there’s been a single fatality under 25. For whatever reason, it just doesn’t seem to threaten, you know, kids. And we lose in Florida five to ten kids a year for the flu. This one, for whatever reason, much more dangerous if you’re 65 and plus than the flu, no doubt about that. If you’re younger, it just hasn’t had an impact. So that should factor into how we’re viewing this.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, four people between the ages of 15 and 24 have died from coronavirus.

One child under four years old has also died. None of those deaths were in Florida.

Young people tend to display less severe symptoms when they have the virus, but they can still pass it on to others.

Critics also blasted DeSantis last month when he refused to shut down the state’s beaches as students descended on them for spring break.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others"

Charity groups come together to feed farm worker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity groups come together to feed farm worker"

Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?"

a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance"

Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money"

St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats"

'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner"

Sarasota Memorial Hospital taking part in 2 clinical trials hoping to treat COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Memorial Hospital taking part in 2 clinical trials hoping to treat COVID-19"

Bay area charity needs help to help the homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area charity needs help to help the homeless"

National Guard stationed at Lakeland airport, overseeing food and water supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard stationed at Lakeland airport, overseeing food and water supply"

Health Dept. director says cases in Hillsborough Co. have gone down, but suggests they could rise again

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Dept. director says cases in Hillsborough Co. have gone down, but suggests they could rise again"

Coronavirus: How to clean your groceries the right way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: How to clean your groceries the right way"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss